Biden could face a student loan mess if Trump allows pandemic relief to expire

Warren argues that the secretary of education has the authority to broadly cancel federal student loans, a claim backed up in a memo from lawyers at Harvard's Legal Services Center and its Project on Predatory Student Lending.

But Biden may be reluctant to wipe away debt unilaterally and prefer it come from Congress -- which will remain divided unless Democrats sweep two runoff Senate elections in Georgia on January 5.

"The Secretary does have some power to cancel student debt. But there is both a legal and a practical question of how far the administration can go," said Robert Shireman, who served in the Obama administration as deputy undersecretary of education and is currently a senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

Targeted loan forgiveness is easier

What is more clear is that the secretary of education can cancel student debt for borrowers who were defrauded by their colleges.