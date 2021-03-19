Biden condemns 'skyrocketing' hate crimes against Asian Americans in wake of deadly shooting

Biden acknowledged Trump's contributions to a rise in hate against Asian Americans, Cho told CNN's Jeff Zeleny.

As for what Cho hopes to see from the administration, she said: "I'd like to see it be beyond this moment. And that as much as the former President called it the China virus and scapegoated Asian Americans and really fueled this racism around Asian Americans, I would like to see the Biden administration come out just as strongly but in support of Asian Americans."

Biden said he would work as "much as possible" to roll back that rhetoric.

"He definitely said that they were definitely harmful," Cho said of when the topic of Trump's statements came up in the meeting.

"And it's his position and his administration to completely roll back all of that," Cho added.

Cho described the meeting as "very somber" but said that Biden was "trying to understand" the issue and to hear directly from AAPI leaders.

Biden would not describe the shootings as a hate crime yet, and Cho said she understood why he has to take that position, although she feels differently.

A trip to a key state