Biden chief of staff doesn't rule out stopping intelligence briefings for Trump

Gordon's op-ed came in the wake of Trump's role inciting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

Klain told Tapper that the incoming Biden administration has concerns about threats to state capitol buildings across the country ahead of Inauguration Day. But he added that he thinks the Secret Service and the more than 20,000 National Guard troops will keep Washington, DC, and inaugurations events safe.

"These broader threats, Jake, are concerning," Klain said. "The President did incite this mob on January, 6 and that's very, very, disconcerting. ... We are obviously getting briefings from the outgoing administration about the efforts to try to secure state capitals, secure Washington, DC."

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent and member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday on "Inside Politics" that Biden should cut Trump off from briefings.