Biden chief of staff doesn't rule out stopping intelligence briefings for Trump

Joe Biden's incoming White House chief of staff on Sunday did not rule out blocking President Donald Trump from receiving intelligence briefings once he is a private citizen.

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" whether the Biden administration would follow recommendations from a former intelligence official to limit Trump's access to classified information, Ron Klain said, "We'll certainly look for a recommendation from the intelligence professionals in the Biden-Harris administration once they're in place and act on that recommendation."

"So obviously, we don't have those intelligence professionals in place yet. (I) hope the Senate moves to confirm them quickly and then we'll look what they recommend in terms of intelligence sharing going forward," he continued.

Former Trump principal deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Friday that Trump "might be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent" once he is no longer President.