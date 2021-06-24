Biden campaign workers and ex-state lawmaker sue 'Trump Train' members involved in dangerous Texas highway incident

CNN has reached out to the defendants in the suit. None of them have been criminally charged in the incident

According to the complaint, Gins, Davis and Holloway were on the bus at the time and Cervini was in his own car escorting them. Biden and Harris were not on the bus that day.

The complaint also draws a line between the events of that day and the January 6 riot at the Capitol. The complaint notes that some of the individuals who were involved in planning the Trump Train incident on October 30 were also in Washington the day of the deadly insurrection. The complaint also notes members of the New Braunfels Trump Train were identified in media reports and on social media has "having taken part in the January 6, 2021 insurrection."

It is not the first time the Klan Act has been invoked this year in connection with acts carried out by Trump supporters before and after the election. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, filed a lawsuit against Trump in February accusing him of inciting the January 6 riot and violating a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act that prohibits political violence and intimidation that could impede federal officials from performing their constitutional duties. Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump, said the former President did not incite or work to incite riots at the Capitol.