Biden calls his infrastructure plan bold. Bernie Sanders says more work must be done

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was cautiously optimistic on the prospect of garnering bipartisan backing for the proposal in an interview with NBC, saying: "I think we can find a lot of support for all of the elements of the President's agenda."

But Buttigieg echoed the administration's stance that inaction is not an option, saying that it "can't let politics slow this down to where it doesn't actually happen."

And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm avoided outright saying that Biden would move to pass his plan without Republican congressional support in an interview later on "State of the Union," telling Tapper that it would be Biden's preference to have GOP support, but ultimately he was elected by the American people to lead.

"However, his sincere preference, his open hand, is to Republicans to come to the table and say, 'If you don't like this, how would you pay for it? If you don't like this, what would you include?'" she said.

And asked why the proposed bill has more money in it for electric cars than it does for roads and bridges, Granholm said it was also a jobs bill and the need for an electrified transportation system to reduce climate change is "highly supportive."