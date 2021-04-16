Biden calls gun violence 'a national embarrassment' and order flags to half-staff after another mass shooting

President Joe Biden defended his commitment to passing gun control legislation and called on Senate Republicans to act on a bill already passed by the House.

President Joe Biden deemed the recent spate of mass shooting a "national embarrassment" on Friday, hours after he ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in the wake of the mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that killed at least eight people.

It's only been two weeks since the last time Biden made such an order after a previous mass shooting, and a fiery President said in a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that it's time for Congress to act.

"It's not always these mass shootings that are occurring -- every single day, every single day there's a mass shooting in the United States, if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas," Biden said, during the news conference in the White House Rose Garden. "It's a national embarrassment and must come to an end."