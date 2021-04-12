Biden calls for 'peace and calm' in the wake of Daunte Wright's fatal encounter with police in Minnesota

"But in the meantime, I want to make it clear again, there is absolutely no justification -- none -- for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protest -- understandable. And the fact is that, you know, we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community in that environment is real. It's serious and it's consequential. But it will not justify violence and/or looting," Biden said.

"In the meantime, I'm calling for peace and calm. And we should listen to Daunte's mom, who is calling for peace and calm," the President added.

When asked if the federal government should be surging federal resources to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to keep the peace, Biden said there were already federal resources on the ground, including those already in place in preparation for the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial, which is happening in nearby Minneapolis.

"There will not be a lack of help and support from the federal government if the local authorities believe it's needed," he said.

