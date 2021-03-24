Biden assigning Harris to lead diplomatic efforts in Central America to address immigration

Those close to Harris said foreign policy and national security are key areas she wants to develop in her portfolio, and she's taken steps to beef up her experience since taking office, including by speaking with foreign foreign leaders.

During her own presidential run, Harris said she would expand the use of deferred action immigration programs and utilize executive actions to remove the threat of deportation of millions of undocumented people in the US if elected president.

She said earlier Wednesday in an interview with CBS News that the White House was frustrated by the current situation.

"Look, we've been in office less than 100 days," she said. "We are addressing it. We are dealing with it, but it's going to take some time, and are we frustrate? Are you frustrated? Yes, we are."

Officials said Harris would rely on her experience as attorney general and senator from California, a border state, to inform her diplomatic efforts.

They said she would be supported by officials from the Cabinet, including the State Department and USAID, and was likely speak with the leaders of key countries, though did not have specific phone calls to preview.