Biden assails different treatment of pro-Trump mob and Black Lives Matter protesters

"Trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 million Americans who summoned the courage in the face of a pandemic that threatened their health and their lives to cast that sacred ballot," Biden said of Trump's actions, referring to the number of Americans who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, Biden strained to make clear that -- unlike Trump, who has leaned on his attorneys general to end investigations into his actions and launch probes into his political rivals -- Biden is seeking a Justice Department that will act independently of the President.

"You won't work for me. You are not the president or the vice president's lawyer. Your loyalty is not to me. It's to the law. The Constitution," Biden said.

Garland, too, referred to Wednesday's attempted coup by Trump supporters in explaining his decision to depart a lifetime appointment as a federal judge.

"To serve as attorney general at this critical time ... is a calling I am honored and eager to answer," Garland said. "As everyone who watched yesterday's events in Washington now understands -- if they did not understand before -- the rule of law is not just some lawyer's turn of phrase. It is the very foundation of our democracy."