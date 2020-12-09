Biden appears with Gen. Lloyd Austin as he lobbies Democrats to back waiver for defense secretary nominee

But Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, indicated he was open to granting Austin a waiver, saying that "in all fairness, you have to give the opportunity to the nominee to explain himself or herself."

Biden's transition team is already lobbying Congress: It has reached out to more than 100 House and Senate offices about Austin's nomination and a waiver, a transition official said.

Austin is expected to speak with congressional leadership, including House leadership and both Senate and House Armed Service Committee members, "early on" as he begins the confirmation process, the official said.

Biden selected Austin out of three finalists and offered him the post in a phone call over the weekend, CNN previously reported.

In an op-ed published Tuesday by The Atlantic, Biden directly addressed Austin's need for a waiver. "The fact is, Austin's many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face. He is the person we need in this moment," he wrote.