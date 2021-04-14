Biden announces troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11: 'It's time to end America's longest war'

That was true of Biden's two most recent predecessors as well, who both attempted withdrawals from Afghanistan only to be drawn back in by devolving security and attempts to prop up the government. Biden has made a different calculation that the US and the world must simply move on.

Biden said that he spoke with former President George W. Bush on Tuesday ahead of announcing his decision to withdraw the troops.

"I spoke yesterday with President Bush to inform him of my decision. While he and I have had many disagreements over policy throughout the years, we are absolutely united in our respect and support for the valor, courage and integrity of the women and men of the United States forces who've served," Biden said.

His foreign policy priorities now lie elsewhere in Asia, where he hopes to compete with China, and in Russia, whose President he spoke with Tuesday and proposed an upcoming summit.

"We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021," Biden will say, according to his speech excerpts. "Rather than return to war with the Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that will determine our standing and reach today and into the years to come."