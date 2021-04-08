Biden announces limited gun restrictions as pressure rises following mass shootings

Biden emphasized the announcements only amount to the first steps toward addressing gun violence, with later action -- like a ban on assault weapons or rules requiring universal background checks -- requiring Congress. Biden, who is in the midst of advancing a massive infrastructure plan, has previously voiced uncertainty on the likelihood of passing major new gun laws.

On Thursday, he acknowledged the persistent struggle in convincing Washington to act on a seemingly intractable issue.

"We've got a long way to go," he said, "it seems like we've always got a long way to go."

But he insisted lawmakers must break the pattern.

"They've offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they have passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence," he said. "Enough prayers, time for some action."

West Wing moved after recent shootings

As the nation's posture on guns has evolved, Biden has been front-and-center at most every stop along the way for more than three decades, from the triumph of a 10-year ban on assault weapons in 1994 to the disappointment of a failed push for universal background checks in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.