Biden announces all-female senior White House communications team

He is also set to formally name key members of his economic team, with the long-expected announcement of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday announced an all-female White House senior communications team.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said in a statement.

Jen Psaki, who was President Barack Obama's White House communications director, will serve as White House press secretary.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager and communications director for the campaign, will be White House communications director. Pili Tobar, who served as the communications director for coalitions on the campaign, will serve as deputy White House communications director.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser on the Biden campaign who later served as chief of staff to Harris, will serve as principal deputy press secretary.

Symone Sanders, a senior Biden adviser on the campaign, will serve as a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president. Ashley Etienne, a senior adviser on the Biden campaign, will serve as communications director for the vice president.