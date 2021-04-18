Biden and Obama urge Americans to get vaccinated in star-studded television special

It comes as concerns around access and vaccine hesitancy loom large over the US coronavirus response.

Though roughly 25.4% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, experts estimate somewhere between 70-85% of the country needs to be immune to the virus -- either through inoculation or previous infection -- to suppress its spread.

Appearing alongside former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal during the special, Obama said, "I want to make sure our communities -- particularly ones ... African American, Latino, as well as young people -- understand that this will save lives and allow people to get their lives back to normal. And the sooner we get more people vaccinated, the better off we're going to be."

Barkley responded by noting how excited he is to get his second vaccine dose, saying, it's "important for us to keep talking about the vaccine."

"So I'm telling all my friends," he continued. "Yo, man. Forget what happened back in the day. Every Black person, please go out and get vaccinated."