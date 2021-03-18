Biden and Harris to visit Georgia, a battleground that paved way for agenda

For Biden and Harris, there is no state like it.

In November, Biden narrowly defeated President Donald Trump here by about 12,000 votes, which were counted again and again during a series of post-election reviews. And in January, that win became even sweeter for Democrats after Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff swept their runoff races, ending Republican control of the Senate.

"I shudder to think about what would have happened had Georgians not come out in historic numbers and flipped the Senate," said Nse Ufot, the chief executive officer of the New Georgia Project, a voter registration group.

The Biden victory has been accompanied by considerable backlash, with Georgia Republicans trying to pass new laws to make voting more difficult. An expansive new voting bill unveiled on Wednesday would give the state broad powers over local election officials, set limits on weekend early voting and add voter ID requirements for absentee ballots.

Ufot said she believes the Biden administration should speak more forcefully about attempts in Georgia and across the country to curtail voting rights. She also hopes Biden will prioritize federal election revisions, which may happen only by eliminating the Senate filibuster.