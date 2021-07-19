Biden aims to directly counter inflation concerns as sweeping agenda hangs in the balance

"Our colleagues need to take this summer and think very carefully about what they are discussing," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said last week. "It would be hard to imagine a proposal less suited to the conditions of our country at this point."

It comes as economists in both parties have signaled the data is serving as a flashing warning sign about inflation, and as a Marist poll last month for NPR and the PBS NewsHour showed that inflation has surpassed wages and unemployment as the public's top concern about the US economy.

The White House economic team has been closely monitoring the numbers and officials say it still firmly believes the data is both transitory and more a result of the uneven emergence of the economy from a once in generation supply-side shock -- one that has created a series of bottlenecks in the supply chain and supply and demand mismatches that continue to linger.

"The overwhelming consensus is it's going to pop up a little bit and then go back down," Biden said last month.