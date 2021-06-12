Biden aims to counter China's global infrastructure project with new G7 initiative

As part of the new infrastructure announcement, the US said the Group of 7 will be joining partners and the private sector in "collectively catalyzing hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investment for low and middle-income countries that need it."

Officials described the global infrastructure pitch not as a confrontation with China, but as an alternative path.

"This is not about making countries choose between us and China. This is about offering an affirmative, alternative vision and approach that they would want to choose," the first administration official said.

And in the coming days when Biden travels to the NATO summit in Brussels, NATO countries will be "addressing the security challenge from China directly in a communique" for the first time, per the first senior official.

A second piece of Saturday's session, the officials announced, is aimed at targeting China's forced labor practices.

Biden, the second official said, will be "pressing his fellow leaders for concrete action on forced labor, to make clear to the world that we believe these practiced are an affront to human dignity and an egregious example of China's unfair economic competition."