Biden aims for comprehensive climate approach as he halts new oil and gas leases on federal land

John Kerry, the new presidential envoy for climate, discussed how workers in the fossil fuel and coal industries who may face health risks on the job have the opportunity to transition to less risky alternative energy jobs. He said they "have been fed a false narrative" that "somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No. It's not. What's happening to them is happening because of other market forces."

Kerry told the press that Biden is issuing the actions because the US needs to address climate change on a global scale.

"(Biden) knows that (the Paris climate agreement) alone is not enough," Kerry said in the briefing room. "Not when almost 90% of all of the planet's emissions global emissions come from outside of US borders. We could go to zero tomorrow, and the problem isn't solved. So that's why today, one week into the job, President Biden will sign this additional executive set of orders to help move us down the road, ensuring that ambitious climate action is global in scope and scale as well as national, here at home."