Biden adviser: President will 'change course' in infrastructure talks if inaction seems inevitable

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack defended the administration's broad definition of infrastructure, telling CNN's Pamela Brown expanding rural broadband "has to be part of this infrastructure plan."

White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond said Sunday that President Joe Biden will "change course" on his massive infrastructure bill if inaction on the costly proposal seems inevitable.

"He wants a deal. He wants it soon, but if there's meaningful negotiations taking place in a bipartisan manner, he's willing to let that play out. But again, he will not let inaction be the answer. And when he gets to the point where it looks like that is inevitable, you'll see him change course," Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked how much longer Biden would pursue a bipartisan deal before moving on without congressional Republicans.

"But for now, we're engaged in a what we want to be a bipartisan infrastructure bill that invests in the backbone of this country -- the middle class -- and our future," Richmond added.