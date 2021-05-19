Biden adopting firmer tone with Netanyahu as decades-long relationship enters its most consequential moment

Biden warned Netanyahu that pressure to affirmatively call for an end to the hostilities was growing as violence stretched towards a tenth day. In their own conversations, US officials have relayed similar messages to their Israeli counterparts, encouraging them to find a way to end the violence, according to people familiar with the matter. And as Israel has faced international blowback over its strike last weekend on a high-rise building in Gaza that housed the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera, US officials have privately been pushing Israel to publicly disclose, without jeopardizing sources and methods, the information they had that justified the air strike. Israeli officials have publicly said they shared evidence with the US that Hamas had a presence in the now-destroyed building, leaving some in the administration frustrated with what they see as Israel's attempt to drag the US into the back-and-forth over whether the attack was justified.