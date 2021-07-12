Biden administration urging state and local governments to use Covid relief funding to address uptick in violent crime

The meeting comes as some Democrats seek to respond political attacks from former President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders painting the Democrats as weak on crime amid "Defund the Police" and "woke" rhetoric.

New York Democratic mayoral primary winner Eric Adams will be one of the leaders in attendance. Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and a former NYPD captain, won his primary in part because of his tough-on-crime stance -- a message that many Democrats say could be critical for 2022 midterm election wins.

New York City's adopted 2022 budget includes funding from the Covid relief package, the memo highlights, and includes measures for community violence intervention, plus re-deploying 200 NYPD officers to the field from administrative duties.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, another attendee of the event, is proposing use of funding from the relief package for her 2022 budget. That includes funding for 100 new Metropolitan Police Department cadets, youth safety initiatives, employment opportunities through the Department of Public Works, mental health services, and other measures.