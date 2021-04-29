Biden administration says it's consulting 'nonstop' with India with first aid shipment en route

Konyndyk told CNN that the Indian government has asked that USAID "work through the Indian Red Cross to distribute the supplies so we'll be working mainly through that channel."

Konyndyk said that beyond the supplies that are in the process of being flown in, USAID said they are providing some direct support to hospitals and medical facilities in India through a private sector partnership and also "ramping up additional support to our NGO partners there as well to do things like support the oxygen supply chain in India," noting that supply chain issue is "in the long run the problem we need to fix."

"We're trying to walk and chew gum at the same time here, providing support to the immediate acute needs for oxygen support in the Indian Health System, but then also simultaneously trying to find ways to ramp up the production of medical grade oxygen and transportation of medical grade oxygen within India, so that that can be then the more enduring solution to the problem," Konyndyk said.

"The abruptness with which India went from bad to worse was striking," he told CNN, noting that the United States has been providing support to the country since last year.