Biden administration says 2 million Covid vaccine doses have been delivered after winter storms delay shipments

The Biden administration has partially caught up on its delayed vaccine shipments, having delivered about 2 million of the 6 million doses backlogged by the deadly winter storms in Texas and other states, administration officials said Sunday.

"We can't control Mother Nature, no one can, but we can certainly contingency plan," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC's "This Week."

"We've been able to get about 2 million of those 6 million doses out. We expect to rapidly catch up this week, fill that backlog, make sure they're out to communities and also meet our deadlines and our timelines of the doses that are due to go out this upcoming week," Psaki said.

Texas suffered a devastating week of below freezing temperatures and winter storms, with conditions worsened by widespread power outages across the state impacting millions of homes and businesses. And other parts of the country faced similar frigid temperatures, snow and ice, delaying deliveries and appointments for Covid-19 shots and complicating the Biden administration's vaccine distribution.