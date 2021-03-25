Biden administration prepares to activate 2 military sites in Texas for migrant children

Over recent weeks, officials have raced to find shelter space for the growing number of migrant children arriving at the US-Mexico border. After children are taken into Border Patrol custody, they're supposed to be turned over to HHS, which is charged with the care of migrant children.

HHS oversees an expansive shelter network where those children are placed until they can be relocated with sponsors, like parents or relatives, in the United States. But amid Covid-19 constraints and the accelerated pace of arrivals, the administration has struggled to move unaccompanied children out of border facilities designed for adults into HHS care within the 72-hour legal limit.

As of Tuesday, 4,962 children were in Customs and Border Protection facilities, according to government data, and 11,551 children in the custody of Health and Human Services.

Under mounting pressure to provide access to facilities, a group of White House officials and members of Congress toured a facility holding unaccompanied migrant children in Texas on Wednesday in the company of a news camera.

The Carrizo Springs, Texas, facility is an example of the types of shelters the administration has been scrambling to find to house children. These facilities, overseen by HHS, are equipped to provide medical services, sleeping quarters and other support.