Biden administration notified Congress of $735 million weapons sale to Israel earlier this month, before violence began

The sale is unlikely to be stopped by Congress, according to a source familiar with the matter. That's because this particular sale, like all sales to Israel, is going through an expedited congressional review process, which gives Congress a 15-day window to take action to stop it instead of the usual 30-day review period. With just four days left in the review process, and a requirement for the committees of jurisdiction to act to block the bill, there's virtually no chance of that happening, according to the source. The window has basically closed, the source said.

There are expedited review processes for arms sales to NATO and its member states, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Australia and New Zealand, according to the Pentagon.

The State Department does not comment on pending sales, a spokesperson told CNN.

Israel has purchased these precision-guided weapons from the US in the past, and it is believed that they are being used in the current military campaign on Gaza, the two sources familiar with the sale said. This sale is part of routine support to Israel and did not come about due to the recent escalating violence in the region, the sources added.