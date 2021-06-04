Biden administration faces uphill battle to meet its July 4 vaccination goal

A poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation published last week suggests that most adults who were eager to get a Covid-19 vaccine have already done so, likely contributing to the slowing pace of vaccinations. But it's possible to reach 70% coverage among adults, according to the survey. About 13% of adults said that they will "definitely not" get the vaccine and only 7% said they would only get it if required, leaving nearly 80% who said they have already gotten the vaccine, want to "as soon as possible" or will "wait and see."

But some communities face more barriers than others. A recent CDC study found that rural counties have vaccinated a smaller share of residents than urban counties in the US on average. These rural counties tend to face barriers to health care access, such as less internet access and concerns about taking time off of work to be vaccinated, a challenge that the Biden administration hopes to dispel by looping employers into their efforts.

"Now what we're seeing is a more steady, ongoing effort. It's harder work reaching people who have more barriers to being vaccinated," Dr. Richard Besser, president and chief executive officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told CNN. "But I'm encouraged and optimistic that the interest will continue to be there."