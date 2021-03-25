Biden, a President who doesn't insult people -- or our intelligence

Some of the toughest questioning centered on the surge of migrants at the southern border, where thousands of unaccompanied children await processing in overcrowded conditions. When asked if he found this acceptable, he looked almost offended by the question, and was defensive, saying his administration is working hard on rebuilding facilities that were dismantled by the previous presidency.

But he offered no apologies for not sending the children back across the border. "The idea that I'm going to say ... if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're going to let him starve to death and stay on the other side," he declared, "I'm not going to do it."

In a remarkable display of compassion unlike any I recall hearing from another US president -- and in striking contrast to his predecessor -- he described the excruciating decision process that would lead a parent to send her child alone on a thousand-mile journey to an unknown fate. "What a desperate act to have to take," he said. "The circumstances must be horrible."

People leave, he said, because of earthquakes, floods, lack of food, gang violence. He plans, he said, to help address those problems inside Central America, and to make sure the funding for solutions bypasses corrupt governments.