'Beyond reprehensible': GOP lawmaker condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison of mask mandates to Holocaust

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer on Sunday denounced fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison of requirements for House members to wear masks on the chamber floor to steps the Nazis took to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust.

"Well, first off, any comparisons to the Holocaust it's beyond reprehensible. This is -- I don't even have words to describe how disappointing it is to see this hyperbolic speech that, frankly amps up and plays into a lot of the anti-Semitism that we've been seeing in our society today. Vicious attacks on the streets of New York and in Los Angeles," Meijer told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

During an interview last week with the Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody Real America's Voice TV show "The Water Cooler," the Georgia congresswoman accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being a hypocrite for asking GOP members to prove they have all been vaccinated before allowing members to be in the House chamber without a mask.