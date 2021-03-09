Bernie Sanders won the stimulus fight. Here's why

The view from the flip side comes from Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican, who similarly said on Fox Business News, "It is a Trojan horse for socialism, it is everything Democrats have wanted wrapped and branded in coronavirus so that people are scared into voting for it."

It's certainly true that the Covid bill, which will cost $1.9 trillion over ten years, vastly expands support for Americans in the middle-income groups -- people who make a lot more than the poverty level but are well below the 1%. However, it's more experiment than permanent policy shift.

Most of the key elements end after a year, although what's generally true in Washington is that once the government passes something to benefit individual voters -- tax cuts or new programs -- it gets very hard to take them away.

Cooper asked Sanders to explain why the bill is so important. Here's their exchange along with some contextual annotations below: