'Bernie Sanders has real influence': Vermont's longtime outsider has become a trusted voice in the Biden White House

The shift may have been gradual during the Democratic primaries, but after the election -- and certainly after the January 6 insurrection -- Biden evolved.

Two things, says Sanders, changed Biden's MO: the coronavirus pandemic and former President Donald Trump.

"Covid exacerbated all of the existing problems, in terms of the struggles of working families," he said.

And after Trump's term in office -- and the insurrection in particular -- the stakes grew. Political decisions are not just about dollars, both men agree, but about saving democracy itself. "What Biden sees out there is that if we do not move aggressively, and make it clear to people that government can work for them, then we stand a real chance of losing democracy in this country."

Sanders' impatience also revolves around a political fact -- that, for now, Democrats control the House, Senate and Presidency. The close margins in Congress means there are no votes to spare, so Sanders is looking for common ground, even with moderates, who would be needed to pass any large spending bill under budget reconciliation, a process that requires 50 votes.

"You can vote no on every single bill and say, 'Look, this is not perfect' or 'I disagree. No, no, no,' " the budget committee chairman said. "But that's not my job."