Bernie Sanders, Gaga's outfit and other meme-able Inauguration moments. (But mostly Bernie)

Imagine sitting in a folding chair, just trying to stay warm, and becoming the most beloved meme of the day. People have already made art of this moment!

Of course, the other groundbreaking fashions at the Inauguration also drew their fair share of jokes and admiration, whether it was the jewel-toned coat squad of powerful political women or Lady Gaga cosplaying as Effie Trinket's sensible twin sister.

Jennifer Lopez really thought she could slip some "Let's Get Loud" into her inaugural performance and people wouldn't make a deal about it? ¡Imposible!

People also took note of the man who executed the critical task of wiping down the lectern in between appearances. We're in a pandemic! He deserves the love!

Later in the evening, as the sun set on Biden's first day in office, America's other uncle Tom Hanks (Sanders is the uncle on the dad's side, Hanks is the uncle on the mom's) stood in front of the Lincoln Memorial and gave a tribute to the American dream of unity. This would normally be nothing to comment upon, but the internet was very tired and overstimulated, and Hanks was not wearing a coat. Intolerable.

The dawning of a new presidency brings with it so many questions, so many unknowns. But before we meet the challenges that lie ahead, it was a joy to be able to come together as Americans and celebrate what really unites us: A collective concern over whether Bernie Sanders got that package delivered on time.