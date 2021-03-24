Bernie Sanders doesn't 'feel comfortable' about Twitter's permanent ban against Trump despite him being a 'pathological liar'

Sanders, who previously labeled Trump a "racist," said the former President was "directly responsible" for the "chaos" on January 6 and argued that Trump would "go down in history as the worst and most dangerous president in history."

During his interview on the Times podcast, Sanders argued that social media platforms shouldn't be used to spread hate speech and conspiracy theories, and that the internet shouldn't be used for "authoritarian purposes and insurrection."

Sanders said he doesn't know how to strike a balance, "but it is an issue that we have got to be thinking about."

He also noted that while Trump was banned, "tomorrow it could be somebody else who has a very different point of view."

"So I don't like giving that much power to a handful of high tech people. But the devil is obviously in the details and it's something we're going to have to think long and hard on, and that is how you preserve First Amendment rights without moving this country into a big lie mentality and conspiracy theories," he said.