Behind the mistaken raid by Chicago Police on an innocent social worker's home

Multiple Chicago Police Department sources told CNN it's not uncommon to find someone naked in their home when serving a warrant in the middle of the night, and that, because the department prioritizes gun arrests and the movement of firearms, officers who get warrants approved usually serve them quickly because weapons can easily be moved from targeted locations.

It's also common for people to tell officers they have the wrong home because the person may not know a loved one living there is involved in a crime, the police sources said.

Neither Lightfoot nor Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown would comment on the information that led to the warrant or what rules, if any, police violated while the warrant was being served. A police department spokesman would not say what officers serving the warrant should have done differently.

"You don't train that in the academy. We hire people who we think know right from wrong, and if they don't know right from wrong, they don't need to be police officers," Brown said at the same news conference.

Lightfoot said the video left her "upset, appalled as a human being and as a Black woman."