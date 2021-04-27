Battle of the billionaires: Jeff Bezos' rocket company protests SpaceX's latest NASA contract

Musk responded on Twitter:

"Can't get it up (to orbit)," he wrote. SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment, but Musk followed up his tweet with another referring to Blue Origin's proposed lunar lander design, which was called "Blue Moon," as "Blue Balls."

Along with Blue Origin, a third company that was competing for the HLS contracts, Alabama-based Dynetics, also protested NASA's decision.

Both Blue Origin and Dynetics argued in their complaints, filed with the Government Accountability Office this week, that NASA hadn't properly evaluated their bids, pressing the space agency to reconsider. The government has 100 days — or until August 4, 2021 — to rule on whether the protests have merit.

Pushback against such contracting decisions is common, especially in the aerospace industry, where NASA and the US military are the primary customers for rocket builders and winning or losing awards can have a massive impact on a company's bottom line.

But Blue Origin and SpaceX's Musk have been particularly vocal about their rivalry.