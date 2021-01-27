Basic training discussions part of newly indicted Capitol riot defendant cases

This is at least the second case related to the Capitol riots where defendants are alleged to have ties to military-style training. In the other case, against Robert Gieswein of Colorado, federal law enforcement say he wore to the Capitol a patch on his tactical vest representing a group called the Woodland Wild Dogs, a private paramilitary training organization that he allegedly runs.

Geiswein also was indicted on Wednesday by the grand jury in DC on six counts, including using an irritant spray and a baseball bat against US Capitol Police.

Paramilitary training had also been a feature of the case against right-wing extremists in Michigan who had plotted to kidnap the Democratic governor and took part in tactical training.

At a news conference this week, the US attorney in Washington, DC -- Michael Sherwin -- described the Caldwell case as one that showed active planning among militia groups, and said law enforcement was working toward building sedition conspiracy cases.