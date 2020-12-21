Barr says no need for special counsels to investigate election or Hunter Biden

"There is fraud unfortunately in most elections, I think we're too tolerant of it," he said. But in this election, Barr said, he stands by the finding that there was no systemic or broad based fraud, a finding the President refuses to admit.

On the Hunter Biden financial investigation -- which the Biden transition acknowledged recently and Barr had kept quiet during the election season -- the attorney general gave a similar answer that there is no need for him to take special steps to protect the investigation.

"To the extent there's an investigation, I think it's being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department, and to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel, and I have no plan to do so before I leave," Barr said when asked about Hunter Biden. Federal prosecutors and IRS investigations are conducting the probe, and Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crime.

Barr's comments came after announcing new criminal charges against an alleged bombmaker in the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abu Agila Masud was charged for his involvement in the bombing.