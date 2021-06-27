Barr details break with Trump on election fraud claims in new book

"So, in addition to giving prosecutors approval to open investigations into clear and credible allegations of substantial fraud, Barr began his own, unofficial inquiry into the major claims that the president and his allies were making."

Barr told Karl that his "'attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,'" adding: "'If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullsh*t.'"

While Barr resigned from his post nearly two weeks after telling the Associated Press that the Justice Department had not found any such evidence of fraud, his split with Trump was mostly -- at least publicly -- amicable, with the former official using his resignation letter to offer a glowing account of Trump's tenure.

Karl, however, writes in his book that after Barr's interview with the AP, he and Trump traded barbs during a tense meeting at the White House in which the former President pressed his attorney general on why he publicly rejected the election claims.