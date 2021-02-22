Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to host Spotify podcast

Higher Ground and Spotify previously produced "The Michelle Obama Podcast." It launched in July and was Spotify's top show globally in July and August, Spotify reported in its third quarter of 2020 earnings.

Also in partnership with Higher Ground, Spotify is releasing a new season of the podcast "Tell Them, I Am." The series is hosted by Misha Euceph, a first-generation Pakistani-American who was an executive producer of Michelle Obama's podcast. Spotify said it will feature stories from Muslim voices, including activists, artists, actors, performers and athletes.

Spotify also announced on Monday a new podcast from its partnership with filmmaker Ava DuVernay's arts and social impact collective ARRAY. The podcast is based on ARRAY'S Law Enforcement Accountability Project, launched after the murder of George Floyd, and will investigate officers who committed murder.

In addition to its unscripted, nonfiction programming, Spotify has partnered Warner Bros. and DC Comics on narrative podcasts about superheroes and villians. The first project, "Batman Unburied," will be released later this year. (Warner Bros. and CNN shared a parent company, WarnerMedia).