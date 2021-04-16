Bank of America CEO calls for bipartisan push to study restrictive voting laws

Bank of America's chief executive is the latest business leader to speak out about restrictive voting legislation in states such as Georgia and Texas, calling for a federal bipartisan commission to investigate the measures.

"The right to vote should be distributed in the broadest sense and anything that goes against that shouldn't be tolerated," said CEO Brian Moynihan in an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow on Friday.

The comments come just two days after more than 100 executives from major companies took out a full page ad in The New York Times defending the right to vote for all and opposing "any discriminatory legislation" that infringes on that right.

Moynihan acknowledged that states have the right to set their own voting standards, but he argued that businesses should speak out when they see something they feel is unjust.

He did just that a few years ago when the governor of North Carolina, the state where Bank of America is headquartered, signed a bill that banned transgender people from using public bathrooms for the sex they identify as.