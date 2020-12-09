Azar has met with Biden's transition team and says 20 million Americans could be vaccinated in 'the next several weeks'

Asked about initial reports out of the United Kingdom, including whether people with a "significant history of allergic reactions" should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Azar told CNN that the FDA would look at the data and speak with the UK regulators, assuring that the agency "is going to not cut any corners."

"We want to make sure that any vaccine that comes out in America has the full gold standard stamp of approval of the FDA career people," Azar said.

Once a vaccine is approved by the FDA, the federal government would then authorize shipment of the vaccine within 24 hours and directly ship them to "wherever the governors have told us where they want it to go," Azar told CNN.

The initial focus will be health care workers and nursing home patients, according to Azar.

"Twenty million people should get vaccinated in just the next several weeks, and then we'll just keep rolling out vaccines through January, February, March as they come off the production lines," Azar said.