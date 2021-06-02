Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park: Your sneak preview

There's a regular sized version of the Pym-ini for $15 for anyone who does not want to attack the big sandwich with friends and family.

Swoopin' in on souvenirs

The Avengers Campus offers plenty of the superheroes' souvenirs, from apparel and figurines to the Spider-Bots, which clatter around on eight legs at the flick of remote control.

The robots can also take on some of the look and personality of other Avengers characters, such Iron Man, and battle other droids.

"They do have (micro) chips, and they are smart," said Brad Schoenberg, vice president of brand marketing Disney products. "They recognize things. We do work with engineers who put this all together, a very talented group."

For all the higher-tech merchandise, there's also plenty of low-fidelity Avengers wear from baseball caps and jackets and the Web logo is everywhere.

"Spider-Man, he's like the coolest," said park visitor Rashaun Tandon, another fan looking forward to the Avengers Campus opening. "I think he's Stan Lee's best creation."

Lee, who passed away in 2018 at 95 years old, sketched himself into pop culture history and superstardom with his enduring Avengers.