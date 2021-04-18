Authorities are searching for a former sheriff's detective after an Austin, Texas shooting left 3 dead

Authorities are looking for a former sheriff's office detective suspected of killing three people in a shooting in Austin, Texas.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS. The shooting appears to be "a domestic situation that is isolated," Austin police said in a tweet.

"Obviously this is a tragedy. We have people who have lost their lives out here," Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said during a Sunday news briefing. "The danger still remains high at this point."

Police identified the suspect, who is still at large, as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41.

It is unknown if Broderick fled on foot or in a vehicle and authorities said they're concerned he could be hiding or take a hostage, Chacon said.

"We're going to be doing our very best to conduct the best investigation that we can and also to get this person into custody as quickly as possible and hopefully with no further loss of life," Chacon said during the briefing.

Chacon said people should still be vigilant and not approach the suspect if they see him.