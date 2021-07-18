Austria probes reports of Havana Syndrome among US diplomats in Vienna

Since the incidents began in late 2016 in Cuba, US federal investigators have struggled to determine what -- or who -- is causing the mysterious symptoms. There have been cases reported in Russia, China and elsewhere across the globe, and a Senate committee said in April that the number of suspected cases appeared to be on the rise. In April, CNN reported on two separate incidents that occurred near the White House late last year affecting National Security Council staffers.

In May, two defense officials said the Pentagon was drafting a memo to the entire US military and civilian workforce asking personnel to report any so-called anomalous health symptoms that might indicate they have been victims of Havana Syndrome, which has struck US diplomats, spies and military personnel around the world in recent years.

No final decision has been made on whether to issue the memo, but the fact it's being considered underscores the growing concern at the Pentagon's senior levels that they need to gather more information on the illness.

Journalist Denise Hruby reported from Vienna, and CNN's Jennifer Hansler reported from Washington, DC. Barbara Starr, Katie Bo Williams and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.