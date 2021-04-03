Australia's first international cricket team found fame in the UK. At home, they were betrayed

Kennedy said that, growing up, his ancestor's remarkable journey had just been a story that no one really believed. But as he got older, and discussing his Aboriginal heritage was no longer a taboo, he discovered what happened to Yanggendyinanyuk. He said the story of his ancestor was one of great tragedy, resilience and pride.

"You've lost your lands, you've lost your culture, earlier you would have been seeing family getting killed ... To survive that, to adjust to a new culture, yeah it's remarkable story," he said.

Bamblett said while the story of the 1868 cricket team was sometimes seen as one of exploitation, to him and generations of young Aboriginal men and women, all the players were "heroic figures."

"Australia has always been telling Aboriginals are passive victims but we don't see it that way. In our stories, we're always the heroes," he said. "That doesn't mean that the white people didn't exploit them, it may have meant they were exploited in a way that they didn't care about."

Bamblett said that when he was growing up, and first heard the story of the First XI, he was fascinated. "The idea that the first cricket team from England to Australia was Aboriginal -- I absolutely loved it. There was only one first team and it wasn't you (white people), it was us," he said.