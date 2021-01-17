Australian Open: Quarantining tennis players voice 'unequal practice' frustrations

"The passenger is not a member of the playing contingent and had tested negative before the flight," said the Australian Open in a statement. "There were 58 passengers on the flight, including 25 players."

All 72 players affected are required to quarantine for two weeks and will not be able to leave their hotel rooms for the 14-day period and until they are medically cleared. They are not eligible to practice.

"A player who opened his door to try to have a conversation with his training mate down the hallway," added Cassar. "The other was another gentleman who shouted some Uber Eats to some other people on the floor and was praising himself for his great efforts and opened his door to do so.

"It is really low-level but really dangerous acts which we just can't tolerate," said Cassar. One of the two people mentioned was a player, and they have been warned, according to the Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria Commissioner.

World No. 71 Sorana Cirstea said she understood the need to quarantine, but that being unable to train and practice would affect her ability to compete effectively at the Australian Open.