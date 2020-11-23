Australian Open could be 'really dangerous' for tennis players, says ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev

Resurgence

Whenever the Australian Open does eventually go ahead, Medvedev will rightly see himself as one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

From November 2019 to October 2020, the Russian failed to beat a single top 10 player. In the last four weeks, which saw him win the Paris Masters as well the ATP Finals, Medvedev has beaten seven.

"I actually didn't know this this information, so it's funny to hear," Medvedev said. "I know that I'm capable of playing great tennis and I didn't know that I didn't beat any top 10 player for such a long time ... I was surprised!

"But it's great that these two tournaments that I won, everything came together. Some great matches, great opponents. I mean, in the Masters you only play top 10 opponents, you have no choice. There is no easy draw here. So it's just really great. I'm happy about this.

"Tennis is a game with, I would say, a lot of mentality and confidence involved. Sometimes you feel that you cannot miss a shot. So then you start thinking: 'OK, do I go down the line or cross?' And that's the only thing you think about. And when you are in doubt, when you're not playing so well, that's when you start to think more."