Australia opens quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand

Starting on April 19, New Zealand will allow Australians to travel to the country without quarantine, which forms a quarantine-free travel bubble between the two countries as Australia has been permitting New Zealand travelers without any quarantine requirement since last October.

A two-way travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opened Monday, allowing passengers to move quarantine-free between both countries for the first time in more than a year.

Australia had previously allowed New Zealand travelers to enter without quarantine, and New Zealand is now following suit.

"The bubble marks a significant step in both countries' reconnection with the world and it's one we should all take a moment to be very proud of," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news release from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office.

Under the new rules, passengers won't be allowed to travel if they had a positive Covid-19 test in the previous 14 days or present flu-like symptoms. They must also have spent the 14 days before departure in either Australia or New Zealand.

"Today's milestone is a win-win for Australians and New Zealanders, boosting our economies while keeping our people safe," Morrison said in the news release.

Hundreds of passengers crowded the international departure terminal at Australia's Melbourne Airport early Monday amid long check-in lines.