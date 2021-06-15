Australia and the United Kingdom announce post-Brexit trade deal

"The risks here are enormous for the whole food and drink supply chain and, in the absence of any formal impact assessment to suggest the contrary, we remain hugely concerned at the impact on sensitive sectors of our industry," they added.

A spokesperson for Morrison said the countries intend to finalize the new free trade agreement by November and enact it by July 2022. The deal "is a win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together," the spokesperson added.

But the economic impact of Britain's agreement with Australia is likely to be small, according to Mark Melatos, an associate professor of economics at the University of Sydney.

The UK Department for International Trade said in July 2020 that a zero-tariff trade agreement with Australia is expected to increase UK GDP by 0.02% over the next 15 years. The department conceded that "Australia has a strong comparative advantage in its exports of livestock meat" and may be able to supply UK retailers "at lower cost than domestic producers."

Melatos said any concessions on agriculture would likely be phased in over a long period of time, and would probably include safeguards to protect farmers from being undercut from cheap imports to the United Kingdom.