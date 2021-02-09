Aunt Jemima finally has a new name

PepsiCo said Pearl Milling Company will also announce an annual $1 million commitment to empower and uplift Black girls and women in the coming weeks. This investment is in addition to PepsiCo's $400 million, five-year commitment to advance and uplift the Black community, the company said.

Pearl Milling is inviting the public to visit its website and nominate non-profit organizations for an opportunity to receive grants to further that mission.

"The commitment we're making is a reflection of our broader PepsiCo values of diversity and inclusion and support of the Black community," PepsiCo said.

How will the public react?

It's tough to gauge the reaction to Aunt Jemima's new branding, said Apex Marketing Group president Eric Smallwood, who says the reception for the new branding will depend on Pepsi's rollout plan.

"It's a little different because you're changing the name of a brand," he said after previewing an image of the trademarked logo. "If you just saw it by itself, you'd have no idea it was Aunt Jemima, which had its tie longstanding with pancakes and pancake mix. This doesn't."

Allen Adamson, co-founder of New York-based branding consultancy Metaforce, says the new name of Pearl Milling is a strong choice.